Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $6.79 Per Share

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magna International in a report released on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.79 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.24. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magna International’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MGA. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore lifted their target price on Magna International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.69. Magna International has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Magna International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Magna International during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 664.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Magna International by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Magna International by 323.5% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

