Magna International Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $9.37 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Magna International in a report issued on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.30. The consensus estimate for Magna International’s current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Magna International from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of MG opened at C$72.69 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 1 year low of C$64.41 and a 1 year high of C$91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$74.25. The firm has a market cap of C$20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

