Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Plans $0.24 Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 72.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

MAIN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.06. The company had a trading volume of 65,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,257. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.16.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAIN. B. Riley raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth about $12,549,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

