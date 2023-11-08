MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.73 million. MannKind’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

MannKind Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of MNKD opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. MannKind has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30.

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,436,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,230,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,436,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,230,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Thomson sold 8,100 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $38,718.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 798,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,431.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $173,418 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth $39,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 91,652 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MannKind by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MNKD. Wedbush started coverage on MannKind in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of MannKind from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MannKind currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

