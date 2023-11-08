Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.93

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 352119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 15.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 9.33. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 534.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 98,698 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

