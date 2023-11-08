Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by William Blair in a report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.55.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $231.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.90 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, Director Judson C. Linville bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $199,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,889. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after buying an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,389,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marqeta by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,762,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marqeta by 785.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280,853 shares during the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

