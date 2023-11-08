Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 1.9% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $91,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC opened at $194.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.98. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $199.20. The company has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

