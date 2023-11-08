Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,813,000 after buying an additional 74,873,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,450,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,236,678,000 after buying an additional 310,250 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,632,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,338,000 after buying an additional 444,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,138,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,352,000 after buying an additional 525,596 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $194.73 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.98.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.