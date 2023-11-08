Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) PT Lowered to $81.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Get Masimo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Masimo

Masimo Price Performance

MASI stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.06. 665,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,126. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.56. Masimo has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.