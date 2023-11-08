Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $526-$576 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.18 million.

Masimo Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MASI stock opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.56. Masimo has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.73 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Masimo’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MASI. Raymond James downgraded Masimo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 31.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Further Reading

