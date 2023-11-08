Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $702.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.21 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS.

Masonite International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $86.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $69.11 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day moving average is $95.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Masonite International by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Further Reading

