Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $55,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $390.40. 376,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,862. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $398.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $366.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $315.15 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $208,638,072. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

