Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MA opened at $389.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $398.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $364.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $315.15 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $208,638,072. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

