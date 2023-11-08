MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.46-1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $390-420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.07 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.46-$1.88 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCFT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. B. Riley cut MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.83.

MasterCraft Boat stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.94. 30,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,932. The company has a market capitalization of $360.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.03. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $166.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.88 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 54.60%. Analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $738,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,756,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,054,581.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 16.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,154,000 after acquiring an additional 203,490 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 130,333 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 352.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 119,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 191.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 117,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 150,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 113,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

