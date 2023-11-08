MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.19 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.46-$1.88 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MCFT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.94. 30,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $35.29.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The company had revenue of $166.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Get Our Latest Report on MasterCraft Boat

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 35,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $738,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,756,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,054,581.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.