MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.19 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.46-$1.88 EPS.
Shares of MCFT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.94. 30,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $35.29.
MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The company had revenue of $166.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 35,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $738,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,756,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,054,581.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.
