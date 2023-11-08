Mattern Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Mattern Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,666,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

VLUE opened at $90.78 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.01.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

