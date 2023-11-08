Mattern Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 247,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after buying an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 19,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $771,000.

Shares of VNLA opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.83.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

