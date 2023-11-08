Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 162,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 141,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Down 0.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $306.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
