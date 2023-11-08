Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 162,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 141,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $306.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.