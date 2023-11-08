McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,557 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned 0.11% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $26,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 426.5% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average of $81.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.69.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

