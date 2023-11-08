McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MCD opened at $269.37 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.03.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.66.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

