McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 79,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in McDonald’s by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 243,934 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $72,792,000 after purchasing an additional 24,709 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 293,587 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 17,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,867.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,025. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.03. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $196.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.66.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

