McDonald’s (MCD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/31/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $278.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $325.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2023 – McDonald’s had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $340.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2023 – McDonald’s had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2023 – McDonald’s was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $345.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $330.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – McDonald’s is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $330.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2023 – McDonald’s had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – McDonald’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $340.00 to $325.00.

10/2/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $317.00 to $283.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $315.00 to $300.00.

9/20/2023 – McDonald’s had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $340.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $330.00 to $355.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCD opened at $268.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.57 and its 200 day moving average is $282.03. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

Get McDonald's Co alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.52%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,383 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,439 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,457 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.