McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 306 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

McIlrath & Eck LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $216.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.21 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

