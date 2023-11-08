McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in McKesson were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Down 0.4 %

MCK opened at $457.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.31. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $465.90.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,553 shares of company stock worth $31,785,930 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.09.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

