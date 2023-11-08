McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.13% of McKesson worth $76,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in McKesson by 324.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 587.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,363 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth about $213,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.8 %

MCK traded up $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $461.49. 57,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,485. The firm has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $440.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.31. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $465.90.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,553 shares of company stock worth $31,785,930 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

