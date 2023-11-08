Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

