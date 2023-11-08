Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Invests $38,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,113,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,450,377,000 after buying an additional 359,986 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Allstate by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after buying an additional 499,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after acquiring an additional 63,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,151,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,808,000 after purchasing an additional 464,244 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

ALL stock opened at $129.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.88. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

