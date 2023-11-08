Medifast (NYSE:MED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $235.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.10 million. Medifast had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 78.60%. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. Medifast updated its FY23 guidance to $8.65-$9.55 EPS.

Medifast Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE MED opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. Medifast has a 52 week low of $67.11 and a 52 week high of $131.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.91.

Medifast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,403,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 5,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $414,632.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,968.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,403,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after buying an additional 138,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Medifast by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Medifast by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Medifast by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Medifast by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MED. Stephens began coverage on shares of Medifast in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

