Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,995 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Medtronic by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Medtronic by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 286,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,273,000 after buying an additional 67,769 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,955,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,544,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $136,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $72.52. 379,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,914,023. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average is $82.95. The company has a market capitalization of $96.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

