Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,194,000 after acquiring an additional 88,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,616,000 after acquiring an additional 327,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,080,000 after acquiring an additional 534,722 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,808 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,262 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT opened at $72.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

