Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Reduced by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 79,690 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $68,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META stock traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.26. 3,330,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,502,822. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.74 and a twelve month high of $330.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.32.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.65.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,338,066.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,577,887.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,763,325. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

