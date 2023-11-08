Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Increased by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 673.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,446 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. China Renaissance raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.65.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $316.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,527,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,496,182. The firm has a market cap of $813.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.74 and a 52-week high of $330.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,173,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,763,325 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

