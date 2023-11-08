Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,763,325 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.55. 1,775,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,496,182. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.74 and a twelve month high of $330.54. The company has a market capitalization of $818.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.65.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

