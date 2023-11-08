MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,276,860,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.14. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

