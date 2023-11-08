Metro (ETR:B4B3) Trading Up 6.5%

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €6.60 ($7.10) and last traded at €6.60 ($7.10). 3,509 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.20 ($6.67).

Metro Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.76.

About Metro

(Get Free Report)

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 661 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.