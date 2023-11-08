Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Shares Gap Down to $6.28

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.28, but opened at $5.93. Mister Car Wash shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 587,585 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCW. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. William Blair began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mister Car Wash from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63.

In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $1,333,886.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,564,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,257,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 672,330 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,358 in the last 90 days. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 25.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 16.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 19.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the first quarter worth about $63,000.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

