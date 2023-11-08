Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Shares Gap Down to $6.28

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.28, but opened at $5.93. Mister Car Wash shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 587,585 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63.

In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,191,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,564,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,410,998.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 672,330 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,358 in the last 90 days. 71.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,650,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after buying an additional 429,477 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,150,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,114,000 after buying an additional 2,916,774 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $3,424,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,142,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period.

About Mister Car Wash

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.