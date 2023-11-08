Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down to $8.79

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.79, but opened at $8.46. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 502,193 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $100.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,929.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,140,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after buying an additional 3,936,735 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 288.7% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,313,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,133 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,618 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 694.4% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,790,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,907,000. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

