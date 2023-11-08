Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 330,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $69,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $191.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.63. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $164.91 and a 12 month high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

