Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 969,458 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,797 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $106,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,413,483 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $707,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,656 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE stock opened at $109.36 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $166.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

