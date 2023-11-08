Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Caterpillar worth $84,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $234.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.58 and a 200 day moving average of $251.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Several analysts have commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

