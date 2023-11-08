Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $74.39 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 338,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,175 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $74,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 794,328 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,855,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.42.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $222.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

