Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $90.20 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,379,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,463 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $90,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Cloudflare by 85,228.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676,741 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 22.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after buying an additional 5,787,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $124,592,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 315.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,439,000 after buying an additional 1,433,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $197,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 159,470 shares in the company, valued at $10,502,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 11,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $686,367.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,706,178 shares in the company, valued at $104,503,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $197,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 159,470 shares in the company, valued at $10,502,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 597,820 shares of company stock worth $36,744,427 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $76.07.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

