Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,461,658 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 222,506 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in Intel were worth $82,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,858,347,000 after buying an additional 1,447,881 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,696,916,000 after acquiring an additional 512,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Intel Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of INTC opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

