Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 13,107 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,107 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.23% of Republic Services worth $112,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RSG opened at $154.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $156.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

