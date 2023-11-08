Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 15,794 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,794 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of Arista Networks worth $67,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $212.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.18. The firm has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $216.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total transaction of $1,044,243.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total transaction of $1,044,243.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,980 shares of company stock valued at $30,575,382. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.