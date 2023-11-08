Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 20,371 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,371 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $63,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.53.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

