Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,539 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Eaton worth $71,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $215.80 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.86 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44. The stock has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.59.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $23,512,560 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

