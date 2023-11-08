Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,843 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 580,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $63,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

COF stock opened at $105.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.94.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,455 shares of company stock worth $2,061,607 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.