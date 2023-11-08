Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 474 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,176,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,148.1% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 287,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,868,000 after purchasing an additional 280,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,323,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $232.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $259.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.27.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.